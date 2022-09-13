Sullivan’s Island Library Expands Hours Of Operation

By Doug Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library are expanding.

These expanded hours will help the branch better serve its patrons and the surrounding community.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, hours at the library will be as follows:

Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library

• Monday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. *

• Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (previously closed on Wednesdays)

• Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (previously closed at 1 p.m.)

• Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Sunday: Closed

For updates on library operations, branch hours/ services, and more, visit ccpl.org/branches, follow us on social media, or contact the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library at 843-883-3914.