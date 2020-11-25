Sullivan’s Island House

by Holly Fisher for The Island Eye News

2307 Atlantic Avenue. (Photo by Laurie Minges)

An oceanfront home on Sullivan’s Island has sold for a recordbreaking price of $8.2 million.

Realtor Meghan Stein Webster of The Cassina Group represented the buyer in the sale at 2307 Atlantic Ave. Laurie Minges of Dunes Properties was the listing agent.

“The home is a truly iconic property that merges the natural beauty of the Atlantic Ocean with superbly designed living spaces and carefully curated finishes,” Webster said. “It has been a pleasure working with my buyer on the purchase of this exemplary home.”

The expansive estate borders the Atlantic Ocean and was designed by architect Beau Clowney, builder Daly & Sawyer, interior designer Jenny Keenan and landscape architect Wertimer + Cline. The 5,000-square-foot property offers ocean views and has thoughtfully designed entertaining spaces, including a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, media room, guest lounge, study and home gym. The primary suite features dual en suite bathrooms, and there are four additional bedroom suites in the home.

The outdoor living spaces evoke Lowcountry living at its best, including more than 2,000 square feet of decks, patios and covered porches punctuated by outdoor fireplaces, a gazebo and saltwater pool.

“Webster’s luxury market knowledge and years of real estate experience serve her clients well in an everchanging and fast-paced real estate environment,” said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. “This is a standout property, and we congratulate our client on the purchase of this stunning home.”

The Cassina Group is no stranger to record-setting deals in the Lowcountry. The previous record for Sullivan’s Island of $7.35 million was set in 2019, with The Cassina Group representing the buyer. The firm also holds the record for the most expensive residential property ever sold on the Charleston Peninsula.