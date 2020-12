Photos courtesy of Lynn Fabrizio and Chief Anthony Stith

Sullivan’s Island kicked off the holiday season Dec. 4 at Stith Park, which was decorated by The Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, Maintenance Department and Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Entertainment was provided by the award-winning Wando High School chorus, followed by a fireworks display. Unfortunately, Santa was unable to attend; he was making an effort to remain healthy for his duties on Christmas Eve.