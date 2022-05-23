Sullivan’s Island Hires New Departmental Leads

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Town of Sullivan’s Island has a new deputy administrator,Joe Henderson, a town employee since 2013 was promoted to his new position May 11. Charles Drayton, most recently a planner with the City of North Charleston, replaced Henderson as director of planning and zoning.

In his new job, Henderson will assist Town Administrator Andy Benke in the day-to-day operations of Sullivan’s Island. Before joining the town staff as a planning and zoning director, Henderson worked for eight years as a zoning administrator and interim planning director for the City of Conway.

Prior to that, as an intern with the City of Myrtle Beach town manager’s office, he worked on urban planning and geographic information system projects. Originally from Louisiana, Henderson’s family moved to the Conway area at the age of 8. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Coastal Carolina University and a master’s in public administration from Clemson University and the College of Charleston. He lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife and two children.

In addition to assisting Benke, Henderson said he would still be working with Drayton on the planning and building side.

“As I learn some of the duties of the role Andy serves, I’ll slowly transition into that role,” Henderson said. Drayton’s responsibilities will include providing advice, guidance and interpretation of the town’s zoning ordinance to Council members, residents and those who serve on the town’s boards and commissions. He also will review and update the town’s Comprehensive Plan; review building plans submitted by residents; enforce the town’s zoning ordinance; remain upto-date on legislation that affects zoning issues; make recommendations concerning the town’s zoning ordinance; and assist Benke and Henderson with planning strategies.

During his time with the City of North Charleston, Drayton focused on long-range planning, transportation and the city’s municipal planning department. He also coordinated with the city’s Planning Commission and Flood Wise Action Group and was the liaison to several regional committees.

A Charleston-area native, Drayton lives with his wife and four children in Mount Pleasant. Growing up, he spent time on the beach at Sullivan’s Island and on the grounds of his family’s ancestral home, Drayton Hall, where he learned about historic restoration. A graduate of Bishop England High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Appalachian State University, earning degrees in geography and architectural studies.