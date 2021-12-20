Sullivan’s Island Fall Bird Season Yields More Than 40 Species

By Sarah Díaz for The Island Eye News

Black-throated blue warbler



The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station just wrapped up a busy fall season! A total of 934 birds were banded from 41 different species. We banded a variety of warblers and vireos, including Black-andwhite Warbler, Hooded Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, and White-eyed Vireo. The species most frequently encountered at the station were Gray Catbird (370 individuals banded), Common Yellowthroat (94), and Myrtle Warbler (225). Many of the Gray Catbirds I banded had ample fat stores, indicating that they are using the Protected Land as a stopover location to rest and refuel before they complete their journey south to the tropics. Similarly, the plump Common Yellowthroats banded during the Fall were most likely using the area as a stopover location. Myrtle Warblers (a subspecies of Yellow-rumped Warbler) overwinter in our area. They are abundant this time of year and you can easily recognize them by their yellow rump patch, or “butter butt.” Recapture data from this year is beginning to create a clearer picture of which migratory species are demonstrating site fidelity to the Protected Land, either as a stopover location, wintering grounds, or breeding grounds.

Recent recapture data shows site fidelity in Gray Catbirds, Field Sparrows, and Painted Buntings in the Protected Land. I am also beginning to collect longevity data from recaptured birds banded in prior seasons. A Gray Catbird Banded in October 2017 on Kiawah Island was recaptured in October of this year on Sullivan’s Island.

In addition, a catbird banded on Sullivan’s in 2015 was recaptured this year in the same location, meaning this bird is slightly over six years old. The longevity record for a Gray Catbird is 17 years and 11 months old. This detailed data collection would be impossible without bird banding.