Sullivan’s Island Elementary School To Operate In-person, Mask Optional

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island Elementary School is slated to start the 2021-22 school year in person and will not be enforcing a mask mandate.

Students at Sullivan’s Island Elementary are expected to be in person for the 2021-22 school year which starts on Aug. 18. The school will follow direction from the Charleston County School District as well as city and state guidelines when it comes to decisions regarding COVID-19 and the delta variant. With how quickly things are changing, it is hard to know exactly how things will be for the school year as a whole, but as of right now everyone can expect similar protective measures to the ones put in place during the spring of 2021. There will still be hold offs on things such as large indoor gatherings, and students will sit three feet apart to help keep space between everyone. However, the school will not be enforcing a mask mandate. While it will be highly encouraged for everyone to wear a mask, students will have the option to opt out. Principal Susan King said that the school has a culture of being respectful towards everyone and their perspectives. With that, their priority is to keep everyone as safe as possible so they can have an educational school year. The school will continue to work quickly with any new information on the delta variant as it comes out, and will be sure to move forward in the safest way. School officials have one more meeting next week going over safety measures, but King does not expect any guidelines to change within the school unless there is a larger mandate given from higher up.

King is optimistic for a good school year and feels that they are well equipped to handle the delta variant due to the need for agile thinking and regulation flexibility that they have endured in the past year.

Currently, SIES and the broader Charleston County School District are not offering widespread online options for students. As the new school year approaches fast there are still ongoing conversations about what the procedure will be for students who miss school because of the virus, but again safety for the community remains of the utmost importance. It is encouraged to go to the CCSD website for any additional information or questions relating to how the school year will function with COVID-19.