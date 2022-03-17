Sullivan’s Island Elementary School Students Hold Council At Town Chambers

By Grace Nichols vor The Island Eye News

(Photo by Sullivan’s Island Elementary School)

Sullivan’s Island Elementary’s student council met with town administrator Andy Benke when they held their monthly meeting at Town Council’s chambers on March 2. Benke spoke to the student council about leadership, government, and emphasized the children’s role in the Sullivan’s Island community. “Whether he talked to them about the history of Sullivan’s Island, his position, town council, how decisions are made, how his role is in the community, how long officers serve – it was interesting where the conversation led and he continued right on,” said Kim Deaton, one of the teachers in charge of the student council. Deaton continued by saying the meeting “was all about connection” and cultivating community. “Andy is so casual and just so approachable. I think that’s huge for the kids to see this role as a leader in our community.” The meeting’s most “pivotal moment” was when a student asked Benke, “What’s a really important issue that you have dealt with that people really get upset about?” This question opened a passionate conversation about the Maritime Forest from the students. Deaton paraphrased for Benke by saying, “It would be great to have some young people take it on. They are not financially invested and there’s not a political aspect for them. It’s truly how they feel.”

To Deaton, the meeting went exactly how she hoped. “Kids are seeing that in a timely fashion their voices are important.”