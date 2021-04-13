Sullivan’s Island Election Questions And Answers Part Two

The Island Eye News has partnered with the League of Women voters, to facilitate a candidates forum via Zoom for Mayor and Town Council. The forum will be Tuesday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Below are the last three of six questions for all candidates in the upcoming election.

Candidate Q & a’s

PAT O’NEIL

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

Our recent Comprehensive Plan focuses on resilience topics, thanks to our Planning Commission under the leadership of its then-Chair, Gary Visser.

Flooding issues include stormwater, sea level rise, and storm surge.

Stormwater: Our stormwater infrastructure belongs to SCDOT, which clearly can’t maintain it, much less improve it. So the Town has to do as much as it can, which has always been limited. We have a FEMA grant application under review for an Island-wide engineering survey to identify and prioritize needs. Then we can take advantage of future grant opportunities to help fund identified construction needs. This must be an incremental, long-term effort, and a constant priority going forward.

Sea level rise: It’s our future. Our floodplain management efforts address this, via building codes and zoning ordinances. We need back-flow prevention devices, to keep increasingly high tides from entering the stormwater pipes and causing flooding elsewhere. Through my service on the Board of the South Carolina Beach Advocates, we are joining a network of SC municipalities with local tide gauges so we can better anticipate actual local impacts of predicted very high tides.

Ocean storm surge: Our best protection is the accreted land and the maritime forest throughout it, while we have it. On the back of the Island, we must maintain a healthy marsh, retain our setback requirements, and encourage marsh-side property owners to manage their land for resilience.

Unlike the lower Charleston peninsula, we can’t wall off the Island! This requires us to take the Dutch approach of living with water in all our planning and regulations.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

The Town doesn’t own the Sand Dunes Club. This historic building and property, site of the Officer’s Club when Fort Moultrie was active, has been owned for decades by SCE&G (now Dominion) for use by their employees’ association. Recently there has been speculation that Dominion may wish to sell it.

Several would-be purchasers have shown interest, but potential uses are limited by the property’s zoning status. The Sand Dunes Club is a non-conforming use of a property in a residentially zoned district. (The use as a private club, hosting limited types of events, preceded the zoning ordinance and is “grandfathered”.) This current non-conforming use could continue under a new owner as allowed by our zoning ordinance under restricted conditions.

Recently, Town Council agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one potential purchaser who stated interest in using the facility as a private not-for-profit club for Island residents and owners of Island properties (with a limit on how many individuals per property could belong to and use the facility). We agreed to this with the understanding we would agree to a similar proposal by other potential buyers.

Other ideas floated by other interested parties were to use the Sand Dunes Club as an event venue for one or more hotels downtown or as freestanding for-profit event spaces… certainly not appropriate or legal in an established residential neighborhood. The proposal supported in our MOU is clearly preferable.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

The S.C. Freedom of Information Act lists several topics that can justify an executive session, of which there are three that are most relevant to the Town: legal advice, personnel issues and contractual matters. Going into executive session requires a formal motion and vote to do so while in open session, with a statement of the purpose of the session. No official actions may be taken in executive session, other than to adjourn or return to open session.

In the last year Council has held an unusually large number of special meetings about the mediation effort in the Bluestein lawsuit. Discussion of the issues with our attorneys required we go into executive session. We have also recently had a large number of contractual issues.

When Council does take action in open session on a matter discussed in Executive Session, we have an obligation to explain that action to the greatest extent possible.

The biggest threat to transparency and disclosure in decisions, however, can come if a majority of Councilmembers have made up their minds before a meeting on an issue. Should this happen and a vote is rushed through, the public inevitably is deprived of a chance to learn the real reasons behind a decision. That is not a process that I would ever support.

CHAUNCEY CLARK

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

Flooding on SI should not be something we learn to live with. No longer does the water move toward the beach and no longer does the collection system work. The outfalls to the marsh require repair to prevent king tides from flowing back into the storm sewer and ultimately flooding inland. Efforts are being made to alleviate flooding via an island wide storm management study that will help us identify issues, prioritize, and schedule work. A grant to help fund this study has been applied for by the town. Resilience requires action. You provide resilience to reduce the amount of damage caused by future events. An ounce of prevention is after all, worth a pound of cure.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

Community well-being is an important factor in any town. Enter the Sand Dunes Club, originally built as an officers club for the Army Post. For many years it was used by the power company for their employees. Residents were allowed short hours for a membership fee. This opportunity creates the possibility for the Island to gain a very positive aspect missing in our community, a recreation center. The Island Club has served its purpose for many years. This would be a major step up for the Island Club activities. The Sand Dunes Club becoming available to island residents and their guests is a blessing. The island needs a center for residents to gather with family and neighbors. This recreation center would serve to provide a place for swim meets, oyster roasts, picnics, volleyball, swim lessons, fitness classes, art, youth programs and as a place for our older residents to gather and stay active and engaged in the community. This is a winning situation for our island.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

Meeting agendas are posted well in advance of Town Council meetings. These posts include executive session with topic noted. When council adjourns to executive session, the council must state the reason for the executive session. Discussions regarding legal advice, personnel matters and contracts are by law, exempt from public discussion. To that end, this Council and historically, all others, follow the letter of the law. Council does not vote or take action during executive session. Voting is a public matter.

SCOTT MILLIMET

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

A complete stoppage of flooding from rising seas and storm surge is not viable. However, there are options for minimizing the impact of flooding from the seas and perhaps most importantly, from heavy rains which occur numerous times per year. The key to dramatically reducing the impact of flooding, particularly in the Station 18 and 28 water basins, but also along Bayonne St. and other areas, is to repair / replace the pipes and close the open ditches in these areas. A supportive system of pumps to move the water to designated drainage collection locations also appears to be a necessity. Sullivan’s Island representatives should work closely with Charleston County, and State (SCDOT) & Federal sources (tapping a new infrastructure bill?) for funding such a project. We should simultaneously consider self-funding, thus controlling our own destiny, via the use of our valuable AA/Aa2 credit rating. This would allow us to float low cost municipal debt and repay it with deflated dollars over several decades. Funding could also be used to bury above ground power lines, facilitating service during storms and alleviating the need for massive tree cutting every five years. New conduits could also support fiber optic cable and other modernization projects.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

As a first option, I am in favor of the Sand Dunes Club being open strictly to residents of the Island. That means residents would likely need to fund maintenance and upkeep of the Club. I am receptive to ideas to open the facility more broadly should Island self-funding not be practical. Most importantly – I am in factor of whatever is necessary to maintain the facility for public use and keep it from being privately developed.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

A primary factor behind my run for Town Council is the ongoing lack of transparency in the Council decision-making process. The future must involve an open forum to question our representatives, and to expect clear, concise answers prior to any vote on major decisions (e.g. paid parking, infrastructure improvements etc.). The current closed process has led to significant division in our town. The best way to bring us back together is to open the governing process to broad and diverse input which will lead to better decisions that are more broadly supported. The future of our Island Home depends on fixing the current, opaque and very flawed decision making process.

KEVIN PENNINGTON

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

First maintaining what we have is important. Existing drains and outflows need consistent basic attention, not neglect. In theory the state is responsible but in practice no one has truly taken on the accountability while residents pay the price.

Complete an engineering study to determine best designs to manage stormwater and drainage. This should include using the accreted land for stormwater management and adding stormwater collection systems in the areas in need where we can achieve long term abatement.

Prioritize the recommendations and commit to a long-term action plan leveraging funding from every source available. If those sources are not timely or available, the Town needs to fund this program.

Identify new more aggressive ways to manage flooding and erosion on the marsh side of the island and establish best practices for residents to protect their property.

A certain amount of flooding is expected as we are a barrier island but we have to do things to protect livability within best practices available. We should not be failing our residents in regard to flooding.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

I wholeheartedly support the Sand Dunes Club proposal as presented. In sum, it provides residents and guests a community center with a beach front recreation area and pool access at no cost to the Town. It also places restrictions for this property’s future use forever maintaining the character of this part of our island.

Without the offer of support by an Island benefactor a community center of this kind would not be possible. We all should be grateful that the nature of this important landmark would be preserved for our island. The possibilities with this opportunity are endless.

I would not support this property becoming a commercial club for hotels or private enterprise. This would negatively impact the character of the island, not be compatible with the neighborhood, further stretch our capacity to manage visitors and in effect move commercial activity into a residential area.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

Executive sessions are restricted to specific purposes as defined by law. I believe the Town has followed the law and used executive sessions appropriately.

Ideas to improve our process:

The way we engage the public is broken and should be fixed to provide a process for constructive input, analysis and problem solving. Having structured work sessions with the public engaged with subject matter experts, against specific objectives, would result in meaningful conclusions recommended to town council. Changing the process would alleviate the question of transparency.

I think during council meetings our representatives should be encouraged if not required to publicly state their reasons for their decisions. We should expect to understand their actions and why they take them. I do not to always expect to agree with their decisions but I should understand their thinking.

To the point of transparency, I believe this question is about the accreted land so I am not sure why it is not more direct. To that question, no new facts or opinions have been offered that the public had not been aware of for over a decade, all of which can be found in public records.

GARY VISSER

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

Some areas of the island are more prone to flooding when we have multiple rain events coupled with extreme tide levels. The town has made efforts to insure that drainage ditches and culverts are kept clear of debris and materials that impede rainevent standing water. Some low lying parcels of land do not naturally drain, and without signifiant effort will not. The town permit process and review boards should be responsible to insure that additional building and site modifications do not contribute to adjacent property issues. The Planning Commission should revisit permeable surfaces and lot coverage allowances to enhance rain-event protections.

For major storm event flood protection from the ocean, our town’s maritime forest continues to be the single largest contributor to the safety of every property on Sullivan’s Island.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

The future of the Sand Dunes may become an exciting opportunity for Sullivan’s Island to add to our public properties and open land. It could be a resource as a historic public building as well as the recreation opportunities. If the town pays for it, our residents should enjoy it’s benefits. If additional access is possible for non-residents, it should be an opportunity to support and enjoy it as well. It would be wonderful to swimming lessons for kids and adult exercise as space and safety allow.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

Executive session is an important instrument of any civic government to discuss matters of wages, contracts and litigation. It’s use is a matter of South Carolina state law and it’s limits are well described under those laws. Town Council always need to adhere to those limits and follow the letter and intent of those laws. Making clear to the public the reason for each executive session is essential for trustworthy governance on Sullivan’s Island.

JUSTIN NOVAK

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

The threats to our island presented by climate change, storm surge, and chronic flooding are among our community’s most challenging problems. To address these problems, we must preserve the integrity of our marshes and natural areas, which help absorb and buffer excess water, continue to use our building codes and zoning ordinances to encourage the responsible management of excess water, and work with the Department of Transportation to improve the critical infrastructure that manages our stormwater and the runoff from our roadways and rights of way. We should also explore the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of moving our overhead power lines underground to further secure our critical infrastructure from storm damage and mitigate against our energy provider’s careless cutting of the trees that line our island’s streets. Although we should aggressively pursue grants and other funding sources for these efforts, we must also be prepared to do as much as possible on our own by taking advantage of low interest rates to fund necessary long-term projects where other funding is unavailable.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

The potential purchase of the Sand Dunes Club from Dominion Energy by an island resident who intends to restore this historic island landmark for operation as a private club open to island residents and property owners would be a tremendous gift to our community. I am excited that the potential purchaser has committed to preserving the historic character of the Sand Dunes Club and is willing to restore this historic property for the benefit of members of our community. In addition, the potential purchaser has committed to making memberships affordable for all island residents by committing to keep membership costs low by operating the club in a way so that membership costs will not exceed the costs of operating and maintaining the club. If accomplished, this project would provide a wonderful gathering space for our residents in a place that celebrates our island community and history.

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

There is a pervasive feeling in our community that town officials are not including residents in the discussions about how we address our most challenging problems. Many island residents simply don’t feel like their voices are being heard or that their views are being given due consideration. While it is occasionally necessary for Town Council to enter executive session or make decisions that are unpopular with some residents, Town Council must earn the public’s trust by being open and transparent about the decision making process of council and its individual members. Town Council must also actively engage residents in the decision-making process; otherwise, large numbers of residents will feel excluded, disaffected, and disenfranchised, which inevitably leads to distrust and division in our community. In matters of great public interest, Town Council must operate with the utmost open consideration and public deliberation and encourage residents to participate. As a member of Town Council, I will work to ensure that Town Council includes all residents in the discussions about how we address these challenges.

TIM REESE

Q: Being a low-lying, barrier Island, Sullivan’s Island is naturally prone to flooding. What measures or resources need to be utilized to make the island better prepared for flooding?

We will need to review the entire Island as it relates to stormwater drainage and develop a longterm plan to manage rainwater run-off. We on Council have begun the process by seeking funding through various grant opportunities to develop a program moving forward. The stormwater system is owned and “managed” by the State Department of Transportation and they are supposedly budget-constrained to help with our problems. We as an Island, we will need to budget funding for the upgrading, repair and maintenance of the Stormwater system once we determine costs through a proposed island-wide consultant study.

Q: Regarding the future of the Sand Dunes Club: Would you like it to be used by island residents only or by those who live off the island as well?

As a current member of Council, I was instrumental in working with the Town’s attorney over the last 5 months in negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an island resident who is interested in purchasing the Sand Dunes Club (when and If Dominion Energy decides to sell…it is currently in the rumor mill and the Utility has received multiple unsolicited offers). This resident and his company Beemok Capital, LLC have agreed to put certain deed restrictions in its bid proposal that will only allow membership for Sullivan’s Island residents and be operated in the same manner as has been over the last 50 years. This will keep it from becoming an off-island membership club adding more cars and traffic to the Island. As the Town’s attorney stated in a previous edition of the Island Eye, it’s “a win-win for the town from a legal standpoint”. This is a great opportunity for a private-public partnership to help us continue to build upon our Island Quality of life and community interaction!

Q: Do you think the Sullivan’s Island Council spends too much time in executive session? Should the public have better access to the reasons behind the decisions made by the Council?

Having the privilege to serve on Council over the last 4 years, I have been in multiple executive sessions and we are only allowed to discuss 3 issues in closed doors. They are Personnel Matters, Contractual Matters, and Legal Advice… That’s it! No votes can be taken and all discussions must remain confidential per State statute. This question seems to be directed at the 4 council members who voted to resolve the 10-year Accreted Land lawsuit. Yes, 6 of the 7 council members voted in public to go through the mediation process that was started back in March of 2020…We had multiple executive sessions to prepare for the September mediation (which was also in executive session) with the Plaintiff’s representatives and per statue (legal advice), we could not discuss the meetings in a public council format. Concerning transparency and truth, please read the Town’s Attorney’s November 17th statement as it relates to this particular mediation preparation and process.