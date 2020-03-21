Sullivan’s Island Covid-19 Message #5

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

Good morning Island residents,

The Town of Sullivan’s Island, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Charleston County Emergency Management Division, Town of Mt. Pleasant and City of Isle of Palms, continues to monitor the rapidly emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and preparing for potential impacts. Earlier this morning during a conference call DHEC confirmed 81 cases of COVID-19 in 17 South Carolina counties with 5 cases in Charleston County.

The Town remains at OPCON 2 status meaning a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the Island; the Town Hall is closed for in person business with service provided remotely; the Municipal Emergency Operations Center is partially activated from 8am to 5pm to monitor the situation and respond to emergencies; and, emergency operations planning and staffing are activated.

For information about contacting Town Hall staff visit the Town website at www.sullivansisland.sc.gov. For information regarding COVID-19 visit the websites for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) or the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Additionally, you can obtain information from the Citizens’ Information Line at Charleston County by dialing 843-746-3900. Likewise, the local news media is providing adequate coverage of the pandemic.

Residents can be confident that Sullivan’s Island Police and Fire Departments are fully staffed and standing by at the ready to provide assistance. In the event of an emergency dial 9-1-1 for assistance and for non-emergency assistance from Police, Fire or Water and Sewer contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

To repeat earlier information about symptoms and care please note:

Patients with COVID-19 have reported mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Potential exposure could come if patients have been in close contact to a person known to have COVID-19, or if they have recently traveled to and from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread. The CDC is urging individuals concerned about their exposure risk to COVID-19 to call their doctor. Calling your healthcare provider first gives them the opportunity to triage patients and determine the best course of action, and could help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends taking the following preventive measures:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water, if hands are visibly dirty.

Information about beach access:

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, this morning the cities of Isle of Palms and Folly Beach issued emergency ordinances which will limit access to their jurisdictions inclusive of the beach area. Each municipality will have road blocks at a designated entry point to screen motorists wishing to access the respective jurisdiction. On sound legal advice from the its attorney, the Town Council of Sullivan’s Island enacted an emergency ordinance which will prohibit access to the beach (also known as the RC-1 area) for everyone, residents and visitors, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. Under the state statute an emergency ordinance is valid for 61 days and can be terminated earlier or extended as necessary.

Island residents should also know that the City of Isle of Palms Police Departments will have check points at Breach Inlet and SC517. Sullivan’s Island residents will not be permitted to pass through Isle of Palms traveling through to/leaving the Island . Therefore, you should plan your ingress and egress from Sullivan’s Island by way of SC703 and the Ben Sawyer Bridge.

Reverting with further details as necessary.

Regards,

Andy