Sullivan’s Island Checkpoints

By Brian Sherman for Island Eye News

The checkpoints entering Sullivan’s Island came down at 5 p.m. May 11, less than an hour after an emergency meeting of the Town Council was adjourned.

The Council voted 6-0 to take down the barricades, which had been up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and were designed to limit access to the island to residents, business owners and their employees. Greg Hammond was not present for the vote.

Under ordinance 2020-07, the beach can be used only for recreational activities such as walking, running and surfing – beach chairs, shading devices and coolers are not allowed. Disabled citizens with a handicap decal are exempt from the “keep it moving” aspect of the ordinance, and, to maintain social distancing, groups of three or more are prohibited, except for groups who are members of the same family.