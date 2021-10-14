Sullivan’s Island Board And Commission Selections

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has appointed 11 local residents to serve on five boards and commissions, a collection of volunteers tasked with a variety of jobs that keep the town moving in the right direction.

At their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 21, Council appointed Babak Bryan and Beverly Bohan to the Design Review Board, which is responsible for approving designs for new construction and renovations in Sullivan’s Island’s residential and commercial districts. The Board also includes Ron Coish, Billy Craver, Luke Lewis, Kevin Pennington and Bunky Wishmann. The Council approved the appointments by a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Pat O’Neil and Council Members Bachman Smith, Scott Millimet, Gary Vissar and Justin Novak voting yes and Council Members Greg Hammond and Kaye Smith opposing the move.

Five residents were appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals: Elizabeth Tezza, Jody Latham, Jeremy Graves, Jackie Edgerton and James Elliott, joining Amy Pruitt and Peter Koepke on the Board. Millimet abstained, while the remaining six Council members voted in the affirmative. The Board of Zoning Appeals was established to give people the option to appeal zoning decisions made by town staff.

Mark Howard was appointed to the Planning Commission, which advises the Council on zoning related ordinances and rezoning requests and also holds public hearings, deals with long-term planning and other requirements outlined by state law or delegated by the Town Council. Other members of the Planning Commission are Charles Cole, Carl Hubbard, David Peterseim, Amanda Poletti, Gallia Coles and Laura Schroeder. Visser offered the only no vote.

The Council unanimously appointed Derek Wade and Mark Miller to the Tree Commission, which deals with the town’s tree protection ordinance. Other members of the Commission are Donivon Glassburn, Milton Langley and Nat Robb.

Brian Collins was unanimously appointed to the Municipal Elections and Election Commission, which is responsible for conducting and supervising the town’s elections. He replaces Leo Fetter, who was temporarily filling an open seat vacated by Vivian Silver. Other members of the Commission are Robie Scott and Barbara Lassiter.