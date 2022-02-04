Sullivan’s Island Bids Farewell To Longtime Public Servant

Hopefully your 2022 is off to a good start, and you and yours are all healthy.

We’ve got a few different items this time.

THANKS AND HAPPY RETIREMENT TO RANDY ROBINSON

Last week we had to say farewell and thanks to our longtime Building Official and Floodplain Manager, Randy Robinson. Randy is a native Islander who has served the Town in a number of capacities for 40 years. Randy started as a Fire and Rescue volunteer, and was then hired as a professional firefighter. He later took on Building Inspector duties on a part-time basis while continuing with his firefighter duties. Later he became our full-time Building Official, and for many years assumed the added role of Zoning Administrator. The responsibilities of those positions grew bigger and more complicated over the years that Randy served, and he proved himself more than capable in meeting these challenges. He also assumed the important role of Floodplain Manager, charged with ensuring that the Town qualified for the federal flood insurance program, which is so important to all homeowners on the Island. In that role, Randy has had to work with Federal (FEMA!) and State officials. Randy led the charge for many improvements in our Community Rating System participation, resulting in all of us getting significant discounts on our flood insurance. In fact, recently the South Carolina Association for Hazard Mitigation named Randy the Floodplain Manager of the Year. In all of his capacities, Randy has been known for his consistently high level of knowledge and competence, his fair and friendly approach, and his dedication to the Island and its people. Thank you so much for your stellar service, Randy, and best wishes to you and Rhonda in your next adventures.

THANKS TO REP. BUSTOS AND THE SC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

In December 2021, our state representative, Joe Bustos, introduced a resolution in the SC House of Representatives recognizing the Town for its efforts to preserve the maritime forest. The Resolution is H. 4663, “A House Resolution to Commend The Town Of Sullivan’s Island For Protecting And Preserving The Maritime Forest Of Sullivan’s Island And To Support Its Efforts To Continue To Safeguard This Valuable Habitat”. It passed the House the day it was introduced.

Earlier this year, Rep. Bustos presented a framed copy of the resolution to the Town, in an informal event on the beachside boardwalk of the Nature Trail.

We will be proudly displaying it at Town Hall. I am very grateful to Rep. Bustos for his interest in and support of our conservation efforts, and for his making his colleagues in the House aware of these efforts. Thank you, Joe, and thank you to all the House members who supported his resolution.

YOUR DOG WILL THANK YOU FOR KEEPING HIM/HER LEGAL AGAIN THIS YEAR

For all owners of dogs who live on the Island, or visit here, this is a reminder that it’s that time of year: Dog License Renewal Time!. You can get the info you need at bit.ly/SIDOG.

[To the dogs: I know they don’t really own you, that it’s the other way around, but unless you have your own credit card, we need them to pony up for the license. So work with me, OK?]

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843 670 9266

Twitter: @oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov