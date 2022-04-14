Sullivan’s Fish Camp Set To Open This Month

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The team behind Charleston-based hospitality group, Basic Projects, has announced the official opening of Sullivan’s Fish Camp, opening this month at 2019 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. Designed to feel like an old-school fish camp, Sullivan’s is a casual and family-friendly neighborhood spot serving dayboat seafood, cold drinks and frozen cocktails. Influenced by its seaside location, Sullivan’s presents a bright, contemporary take on the traditional Southern fish camp, offering a fresh perspective grounded in nostalgia and rooted in highquality offerings and local ingredients. The Sullivan’s team is made up of familiar faces including Owners/Operators Ben and Kate Towill; GM Jonathan Bentley, who worked for many years at neighboring restaurant The Obstinate Daughter; Executive Chef Davis Hood; and Bar Manager Jordan Moton. Sullivan’s is the third concept from Basic Projects, who also own and operate Basic Kitchen in Charleston and Post House Inn in Mount Pleasant. The team lovingly restored the iconic Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant, a family-run institution that was known for its shrimp and grits, homemade Key Lime pie and small beach town feel for over 30 years. The original Sullivan’s opened in 1988, just before Hurricane Hugo hit and nearly destroyed the restaurant. Owners Sammy Rhodes and Donna Rhodes Hiott rebuilt, and Sullivan’s became a tradition for island visitors and locals alike for a quarter century.

Basic Projects hopes to bring this treasured institution forward into the next 30 years, preserving the elements that endeared it to the community while introducing a fresh take on the neighborhood landmark.

Having grown up on IOP, jumping off jetties and finding any bit of surf, Chef Hood has developed a menu true to his history and personality – playful, perfect for the beach and inspired by Southern ingredients. With a focus on local fisherman and farmers, Chef Hood’s menu is filled with fresh and playful iterations of the Fish Camp classics, balancing fried seafood baskets, with bright crudos, daily oysters, First Jetty seafood towers, and perfected lobster rolls. Fittingly, the dessert menu features soft serve with extra sprinkles, a beach town delicacy.

A seaside restaurant wouldn’t be complete without a long list of cold drinks and Sullivan’s cocktail program delivers with a variety of classic and modern drinks. Moton takes notes from the 70’s tiki craze with MaiTais and Daiquiris, a Frozen Paloma on tap, cold beer and a full wine list. Highlights include the “Banana Hammock” with whisky, coconut, banana and bitters, and the “Big Gulp,” a large format cocktail served in a glass blown fish bottle.

Continuing with the seaside summer holiday theme, a merch shack at the front of the restaurant is well stocked with beachy totes, iconic tees and hats, along with bottle openers and boat float keychains. The design direction of Sullivan’s speaks to its core identity as a Fish Camp brought forward into the next thirty years. Kate Towill, founder and creative director of Basic Projects, designed the restaurant and worked with several local artists and tradesmen to create a space that is rooted in Sullivan’s Island and South Carolina. Island resident and local artist Mickey Williams created an old English pub sign for the restaurant exterior, and Duane Raver, the legendary artist of the original SCDNR fishing charts, loaned Sullivan’s his illustrations for their placemats. Custom stained glass Billiard lamps by Charlestowne Stained Glass Studio and millwork by local craftsman Ryan McKiernanround out the statement pieces. Other notable design elements include an oversized map of Sullivan’s Island commissioned by Nicaraguan artist Augusto Silva. Quite like stepping into the cabin of a 70’s sailboat, the dining room is furnished with lacquered wood of sea-faring sensibility. The floors are a checkered bright yellow and cream linoleum tile, and a mix of vintage pieces and art and colorful, playful patterns bring a sense of whimsy throughout. The team worked with local design firm SDCO on thoughtful branding elements with a sense of humor, including quirky signage, custom ceramic plates and drinkware, and fully outfitted merch shack filled with tees, totes, hats, boat floats and bottle openers.

Sullivan’s will be open for lunch and dinner service, Monday through Sunday, and reservations will soon be released on Resy. For more information, visit sullivansfishcamp.com and follow @sullivansfishcamp on social media.