Suicide Prevention For Veterans

By Tom Proctor for Island Eye News

Pastor Clark and members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be participating in an awareness campaign to prevent Veteran suicides that occur at the alarming rate of 22 per day (one every 80 minutes across the U.S.) by sponsoring a “Witting” Tree in front of the church. From Nov. 1-11 church members will hang 22 dog tags daily to a total of 242 to inform the public of this crisis.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the church will sponsor a fundraiser. All proceeds will go to support mental health care for Veterans.

The public is invited to drop by during that time for a Veterans’ and First Responders’ blessing service at 12 p.m. and to make a donation and place a dog tag on the “Witting Tree.”

There will also be baked goods provided by the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) and handmade jewelry on site for people to buy and contribute to the cause. Tri-County Veterans, Spiritual Support Outpost Network (SSON) networks with local churches to provide for Veterans’ needs. “Faith Build” that builds lowincome homes for Veterans through volunteer help will be providing information to those that may wish to learn more about them.

Isle of Palms mayor Jimmy Carroll, the IOP Police and Fire Departments will be present as well as members of VFW Post 136 for the blessing service. The public is invited to stop by the church during the week on Nov. 1-11 to view the “Witting Tree” and especially to attend and support the Veterans and First Responders on Saturday, Nov. 9.

For more information please call 843.886.8557.