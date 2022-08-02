Strides In The Sand

Photo By Lynn Pierotti

Lucky Dog Publishings’ long-time sales manager Lori McGee,

pictured above with her husband Roger after he finished the

race, and their grandchildren. Her daughter, Lauren (pictured

right) celebrates crossing the finish line. Sadly Lori is off on a new

adventure in Beaufort, SC and will be missed, she has been a very

familiar site on these beaches. Best of luck from the staff!

The 2022 Isle of Palms Beach Run took place Saturday, July 23 on Front Beach, behind The Windjammer. The 5K Run/Walk and 10K run race began at 8 a.m. and the Youth Fun Runs started at 8:30 a.m. All runners and walkers were timed.

Results will be posted on iop.net and raceroster.com.