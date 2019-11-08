Stretching Under The Stars

Provided for Island Eye News

People of all fitness levels are invited to experience a unique outdoor evening yoga program under the glow of the Holiday Festival of Lights. This holiday edition of Charleston County Parks’ Starlight Yoga series will take place at James Island County Park on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Held in the meadow at Santa’s Village from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., this flowing yoga program is sure to get participants in the holiday spirit. Starlight

Yoga will be led by popular local yoga instructor Ji Hwang. Ji’s approach to teaching stems from her belief that yoga is for everyone. Ji safely guides and challenges her students using clear, precise instructions that focus on alignment and anatomy.

Additional instructors will be on site to assist participants and demonstrate modifications, making this program fun and accessible to all.

Starlight Yoga is open to all fitness levels, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up for the program.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 4. Registration for Starlight Yoga at the Holiday Festival of Lights is $5 per person in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Online registration will end Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.; event-day registration is available on site for $8. A separate festival gate admission of $20 per vehicle (of up to 15 guests) is required and is payable at the gate. Admission is only $15 per vehicle (1-15 guests) with the donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. This discount is offered every Monday through Thursday with a donation.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:30 p.m. For easy access to the event site, parking will be available in the Holiday Festival of Lights Lot B.

For more information and to register for Starlight Yoga, visit CharlestonCountyParks. com or call 843.795.4386. The Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly at James Island County Park from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. For more information on the Holiday Festival of Lights, visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.