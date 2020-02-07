Stories From A Nautical Family

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News

Long-time Sullivan’s Island resident and island historian, Hal Coste, has collected family records, stories and photographs dating back to the early 1800s and his Charleston Huguenot roots. In a videotaped interview, Hal recounts stories, both humorous and serious, from the Coste family’s long association with all things nautical and his own life growing up on Sullivan’s Island. This oral history video will be followed by a Q & A with our guest, Hal Coste.

You will not want to miss this Oral History event on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Ft. Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle Street.

In this Oral History interview, Hal tells of Coste family members who served in the Revenue Cutter Service, at Sullivan’s Island Lifesaving Station and in the Coast Guard. You will hear about the Coste who committed the first act of piracy of the Civil War and also traveled with Audubon. You will hear the amazing story of two Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medals earned 100 years apart for ocean rescues near the Sullivan’s Island jetties. One medal was earned by Hal’s great-uncle James, who saved the life of a 12 year-old boy who grew up to become the grandfather of Mayor Joe Riley, Jr. The other medal was awarded to Hal himself for saving six swimmers nearly 100 years later. Of course, no oral history is complete without stories from Hal’s years growing up on Sullivan’s Island, including how Hal and his friends became the “Neil Armstrongs” of Sullivan’s Island surfing.

The personal and family stories of long-time residents are an essential part of the remarkable culture and history of the island. The Oral History Project of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, directed by W. Michael Walsh, MD, captures these stories in interviews of residents. These videotaped interviews are edited according to the standards of the Oral History Association. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please visit batterygadsden.com or call 843.906.0091.