By Battery Gadsden for The Island Eye News

Doris Legare Dayhoff

Doris Legare Dayhoff was born on Sullivan’s Island into a three-generation island family with Huguenot roots. Her life and memories reflect idyllic childhood life on the island prior to WWII and then depict how the bombing of Pearl Harbor, in her first year of high school, radically altered island life for everyone. In a videotaped interview, with family photos, Dayhoff recounts these and other stories from a long life well lived on Sullivan’s Island. This oral history video will be followed by Q&A with our guest, Doris Legare Dayhoff. You will not want to miss this highly engaging Oral History event on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. The venue is Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. This event is free and open to the public.

In her Oral History interview, Dayhoff tells of Sullivan’s Island life for her family, her grandfather and father who were oystermen, and her mother who served as postmistress. She also tells what life was like for the island’s teenage girls, dancing at the USO with the servicemen housed on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms during WWII, and her life since then. The Oral History Project of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center captures the stories of long-time Sullivan’s Island residents in videotaped interviews, edited according to the standards of the Oral History Association.

For more information, visit batterygadsden.com or call 843- 906-0091.