Stephen Hilton Makes Strides For District 112

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Tuesday, March 29, at the office of the State Election Commission, Stephen Hilton filed as a candidate for SC House District 112. The district covers Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and parts of Mount Pleasant and Awendaw. As a longtime resident of Mount Pleasant – who went to Pinckney Elementary, Cario Middle, and Academic Magnet High School – Hilton is seeking to represent his community and protect the Lowcountry way of life. This includes guaranteeing beach access and parking, transitioning strongly to renewable energy, improving K-12 education and beyond, and keeping students in the state after graduation. When asked why he is running Hilton answered, “I am running because my community has given so much to me and I believe it is time to give back. I believe that we can all agree on about 85% of issues and if we put our differences aside then we can make substantial progress on that 85%. I want to use data and human compassion to mold the future of District 112 and the state side-by-side with residents.”

For more information on Hilton, visit hiltonforstate.com.