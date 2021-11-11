Steeplechase Of Charleston Returns To Full Capacity November 14

By The Post and Courier for The Island Eye News

Returning to its full experience, The Post and Courier hosts Steeplechase of Charleston, a world-class horse racing event. Five high-stakes horse races will run at the Stono Ferry Racetrack on Sunday, Nov. 14. The Charleston tradition began in 1792 and will be ushered into a modern era under its new ownership. As the last sanctioned event of the National Steeplechase Association’s season, several coveted titles are on the line. When the horse races are not taking place, guests can take advantage of the curated Vendor Village, filled with the best of local artisans selling their unique products. Guests can enjoy stage entertainment including live music and fashion contests.

There will be several family-friendly events taking place in the Family Fun Zone, as tickets for children 12 and under are free. Tailgate spots are open for purchase so you can bring a spread to enjoy an afternoon of fun with your friends or family. Chris Zoeller, event Executive Director said “With Steeplechase of Charleston returning to full capacity this year and offering general admission tickets, more people can experience the event of the fall season. I’m excited for everyone to come discover and embrace the beauty of horse racing while seeing its historical ties to Charleston.” Gates open for Steeplechase of Charleston at 8 a.m., with the horse races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for this event can be found on the website, with General Admission, Lexus VIP Lounge, Tailgating spots and Hospitality tents available for purchase. For more information about the event, please visit the website at steeplechaseofcharleston. com/ and any questions about the event can be emailed to info@ steeplechaseofcharleston.com.

The Post and Courier is a privately held, family-owned media company headquartered in Charleston, S.C. In keeping with its proud history, The Post and Courier is dedicated to serving its customers, employees, and communities with unconditional integrity, and promises to deliver the highest standards of service and impactful, solutions-based journalism.