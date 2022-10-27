Steeplechase Of Charleston Returns As Signature Fall Event

By Kristen Bertolino for The Island Eye News

On the heels of last year’s stunning event, The Post and Courier is returning to host Steeplechase of Charleston presented by Hendrick Lexus Charleston, the annual world-class horse race. Five high-stake races will run at the Stono Ferry Racetrack on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in hopes of winning a portion of the $100,000 purse. In 1792, when the first steeplechase horse race took place, its owners could never have imagined the grip this event would have on the Lowcountry, and how important it is to its culture. As the last sanctioned event of the National Steeplechase Association’s season, several coveted titles are on the line. Race Director, Toby Edwards said, “Steeplechase of Charleston is a fantastic way to share the sport of horse racing with the citizens of the Lowcountry. This year Steeplechase has a much bigger purse, which is attracting several new horses and jockeys and making the race more well known beyond Charleston.” While the horse races are not taking place, guests can take advantage of the curated Merchant Market filled with the best of local artisans selling their unique products. Guests can also enjoy stage entertainment including live music and more. There will be several family-friendly activities taking place in the Family Fun Zone, as tickets for children 12 and under are free. Tailgate spots are open for purchase so you can bring a picnic to enjoy an afternoon of fun with your friends or family. Chris Zoeller, Executive Director said “Steeplechase of Charleston presents a great opportunity for The Post and Courier to share the storied history of steeplechase races while offering the community a thrilling experience. I love how the community comes together and discovers the phenomenal power of the thoroughbred horse.” Gates open for Steeplechase of Charleston at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed shortly by the races starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event can be found at steeplechaseofcharleston.com with General Admission, Tailgating spots and Hospitality tents available for purchase. For guests looking for an elevated experience, Hendrick Lexus Charleston returns as the presenting sponsor and will welcome guests into the Lexus VIP Lounge. For more information about the event, please visit the website and any questions about the event can be emailed to info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.

