Station 22 Owner Remembered Fondly

By Steve Jackson for Island Eye News

Charles Austin Barrington, 67, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, husband of Lisa Wallace Barrington passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10. A Requiem Mass was held Saturday, Nov, 16 in the Church of the Holy Communion.

Born Nov. 4, 1952 in Bristol, VA, Charlie was the youngest of four children of the late Burness Austin Barrington, Jr. and the late Julia Dillon Barrington. Charlie is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lisa Wallace Barrington; his son, Austin Robert Barrington; his daughter, Julia Dyllon Barrington; his sister, Beverly B. Chumbley (Ralph) of Franklin, TN; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His sisters, Dottie Burgess and Joan Barrington, preceded him in death.

Charlie moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC during elementary school. After graduating from Moultrie High School, Charlie earned his captain’s license, along with other certifications, which he used to work on various vessels in and around the Gulf of Mexico. His affinity for the water, especially boating, scuba diving, and snorkeling, continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed golf, tennis and basketball. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Charlie was part owner and manager of Station 22 and The Breakers restaurants, both on Sullivan’s Island. After earning an associate degree from Cape Fear Community College, Charlie changed careers and devoted 22 years to Nucor Steel-Berkeley before retiring in January of this year. Finally able to continue his pursuit of higher learning, he enrolled in classes at the College of Charleston in the spring of 2019. Charlie was a member of the Church of the Holy Communion.

Charlie will be most fondly remembered as a loyal husband, father, brother, and friend. Some of his best memories were made on the beaches of Isle of Palms, where Charlie and Lisa raised their children. As a devoted father, he enjoyed attending his children’s school and sporting events, as well as traveling together with them internationally. Charlie will forever be very deeply missed.

Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center, Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, N. Charleston, SC, 29406 CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at jhenrystuhr.com.