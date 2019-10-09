Statement On Malware Intrusion

Provided by Desiree Fragoso for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms is notifying residents that malware has affected certain servers at the city offices. The City’s Information Technology provider is on site diligently working on identifying the source, mitigating any damage and resolving the issue. The affected servers have been isolated and taken offline as IT continues to evaluate all computer systems.

The City is also working with state and federal partners to conduct a thorough investigation into the intrusion. The investigation is ongoing, and we will notify residents as more information is available.

All City offices are open and operational, although some offices have limited capabilities until all systems are fully restored. We are not yet able to provide an exact timeline on when all systems will be fully restored.

Residents and businesses will not experience disruption in any direct City services.