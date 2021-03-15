State House Of Representatives Approvals And Senate Considerations

By Joe Bustos for The Island Eye News

The House of Representatives concurred in Senate amendments to House Bill 3707, a Joint Resolution making appropriations for the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 virus. Under the legislation, a total of $208 million is appropriated from the Contingency Reserve Fund.

The House gave second reading to H. 3610. The bill creates a tiered system for assistance, professional development and monitoring of state schools.

Under the bill the State Superintendent must annually report to the General Assembly about the system’s progress relating to assistance provided to schools.

Also approved and sent to the Senate was a bill that would provide that two-year institutions of higher learning and technical colleges be among institutions whose students may be eligible for Palmetto Fellows Scholarships. Effective Jan. 1, 2022 the state will have a commemorative 250th anniversary of the American Revolution license plate.

These are some of the highlights of the legislative week starting Feb. 19, 2021.

If you have a comment or opinion concerning the issues discussed in this report, or if I may be of assistance to you at any time, please feel free to call your legislative office in Columbia (803-212-6880); my home in Mount Pleasant (843-822-6363) or write 649 King Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.