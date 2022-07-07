State And Local Primary Results, Runoffs

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On June 14, the Palmetto State held its primary election across all 46 counties to select their candidates for local and statewide contests for the general election in November. Below are the official results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following local and statewide offices, according to scvotes.org:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Governor

Democratic race

• Carlton Boyd – 9,507 votes – 5.27%

• Joe Cunningham – 101,856 votes – 56.49%

• Mia S. McLeod – 55,960 votes – 31.04%

• Calvin CJ Mack McMillan – 6,250 votes – 3.47%

• William H Williams – 6,732 votes – 3.73%

Republican race

• Henry McMaster – 305,391 votes – 83.30%

• Harrison Musselwhite – 61,241 votes – 16.70%

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 1

Republican race

• Katie Arrington – 33,528 votes – 45.43%

• Nancy Mace – 39,401 votes – 53.39%

*Not on the ballot: Lynz PiperLoomis – 870 votes – 1.18%

(Democratic race uncontested)

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 112

Democratic race

• David Stanley Artushin – 880 votes – 51.04%

• Stephen Hilton – 844 votes – 48.96%

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 112

Republican race

• Joe Bustos – 2,628 votes – 53.74%

• Jackie Edgerton – 1,642 votes – 33.58%

• Ross Ward – 620 votes – 12.68%

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 80

Republican race

• Kathy Landing – 2,751 votes – 56.64%

• Chris Staubes – 2,106 votes – 43.36%

(Democratic race uncontested)

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 2

Republican race

• Chris Gramiccioni – 1,921 votes – 36.71%

• Larry Kobrovsky – 3,312 votes – 63.29%

(Democratic race uncontested)

U.S. SENATE

(Democratic race entering a runoff. See results below)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican race

• Lauren Martel – 118,819 votes – 34.29%

Alan Wilson – 227,660 votes – 65.71%

(Democratic race uncontested)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican race

Keith Blandford – 84,784 votes – 24.88%

• Mark Hammond – 256,010 votes – 75.12%

(Democratic race uncontested)

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Democratic race

• Gary L Burgess – 54,135 votes – 31.22%

• Lisa Ellis – 86,894 votes – 50.11%

• Jerry Govan – 32,393 votes – 18.68%

(Republican race entering a runoff. See results below)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Republican race

• Bill Bledsoe – 97,375 votes – 29.05%

• Bob Rozier – 39,292 votes – 11.72%

• Hugh Weathers – 198,517 votes – 59.23%

(Democratic race uncontested)

RUNOFFS

U.S. SENATE

Democratic race

• Catherine Fleming Bruce – 59,425 votes – 34.71%

• Angela Geter – 54,902 votes – 32.07%

• Krystle Matthews – 56,874 votes – 33.22%

(Republican race uncontested)

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Republican race

• Travis Bedson – 47,092 votes – 13.95%

• Bryan Chapman – 42,319 votes – 12.53%

• Kizzi Gibson – 37,640 votes – 11.15%

• Lynda Leventis-Wells – 28,644 votes – 8.48%

• Kathy Maness – 103,143 votes – 30.55%

• Ellen Weaver – 78,815 votes – 23.34%

A primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about voting and polling locations, visit scvotes.org.