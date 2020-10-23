Starlight, Star Bright

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

If you’re thinking you’d like to get a sneak peek at this year’s Holiday Festival of Lights, you might consider attending an outdoor evening yoga program at James Island County Park. A special holiday edition of Charleston County Parks’ Starlight Yoga series will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Held lakeside at the park, this Starlight Yoga rendition will be held prior to the official public opening of the Holiday Festival of Lights. Take in the breathtaking views of the lake’s light displays during this flowing yoga program that is sure to get participants in the holiday spirit.

“This year’s event will be a memory maker, one that inspires whimsy and play with the holiday lights reflecting on the lake and the stars twinkling in the sky,” said Charleston County Parks’ Fitness and Wellness Program Manager Allison Foster.

“What better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season?”

Starlight Yoga will be led by popular local yoga instructor Ji Hwang, whose approach to teaching stems from her belief that yoga is for everyone. Ji safely guides and challenges her students using clear, precise instructions that focus on alignment and anatomy.

Starlight Yoga is open to all fitness levels.

Registration is $8 per person in advance online. Participants will also receive a special glow-in-the-dark prize. Both nights of the event are expected to sell out in advance, so early registration is recommended. The gate fee is included with registration.

Masks are required when 6 feet of social distancing is not possible or when interacting with CCPRC volunteers and staff.

Masks will not be required while engaging in physical activity.

Safety is a priority; staff and volunteers will also wear proper personal protective equipment.

This event will be limited to 100 participants to allow for social distancing. For more information and to register for Starlight Yoga, visit CharlestonCountyParks. com or call 843-795-4386.

The Holiday Festival of Lights will officially open to the public on Nov. 13 and run nightly through Dec. 31. For more information on the Holiday Festival of Lights, visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.