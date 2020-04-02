By Sarah Diaz for The Island Eye News

The spring season got underway March 15 at the Sullivan’s Island bird banding station.

The station’s biologists will be studying resident and migratory birds that use the protected land as a breeding ground or as a migration stopover. At Station 16, there are a variety of habitats, including maritime forest, wetlands and scrubland habitats. Numerous neotropical migrants use these habitats, including painted buntings and chuck-will’s-widows.

During the first two days of banding, the team banded 23 birds from seven different species. Sarah Díaz, the licensed bird bander at the banding station, has permits from the federal and state government to band songbirds and small raptors. A lightweight, numbered aluminum band is placed on the leg of each bird. Measurements are quickly recorded, and the bird is released unharmed.

The gray catbird is a neotropical migrant that breeds throughout most of the United States and winters as far south as Panama. Gray catbirds can be found in the Lowcountry year-round. If you are interested in visiting or volunteering for SIBBS, please contact Sarah Díaz at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.