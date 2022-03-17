Spring Brings Warmer Temps, Busier Days

Hello! Spring is almost here which hopefully means warmer weather. It certainly means the beginning of our busy season as Spring Break starts happening during March and April. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks forward on March 13. The second month as Mayor is done, and like January, it’s also been a busy one. I had lunch this month with Tim Goodwin, Mayor of Folly Beach, who said being mayor is the best part time, 60 hour a week job he’s ever had! I’m starting to understand his comment.

However, from my view the first two months have been great. We’ve made progress on several fronts and have started developing relationships with numerous, critical supporting partners and neighbors.

Also, we had another great Coffee with the Mayor with about 20 attending and numerous residents stopping by during office hours. Thank you for participating and being engaged with what is going on around our island. It’s hard to believe it’s already time but we started our budget process for our next fiscal year which starts July 1. We will be holding a budget workshop on March 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rec Center which will be open to the public. I’m hopeful we can finalize our budget with one workshop and other discussions at our regularly scheduled Ways and Means Committee meetings. If you have an interest in learning more about our budget and the discussions that go along with it, please plan to join us at the workshop, or stop by during my office hours.

How to know what’s going on?

The City’s website, iop.net , is the best place. There is a calendar detailing all the various upcoming meetings and events, platform to view any past committee or council meetings, mayor’s messages, updates on various projects and other information you may find useful. I am doing routine updates via a Mayor’s Message section on our website to provide a little more explanation or context into our decisions and actions. I hope you find these helpful as our goal is to be timely and consistent with sharing information about the decisions impacting our community.

Some upcoming events

March 16 – City Council Budget Workshop

March 24 – Quarterly meeting with IOP Businesses

March 25 – Coffee with the Mayor

March 26 – Annual Yard Sale

What’s the latest?

Drainage – we will hopefully be starting construction of two of three major projects – the outfalls at 30th and 36th – in April. We are still waiting on permits for our third project at 41st Avenue.

We recently received a grant of $1.4 million from the state to help with our drainage expenses. We are also in the middle of completing an island wide drainage plan to identify our next areas of focus.

Marina – this project will be close to completion by the time this article is printed. The docks and fuel hut should be completed or very close; the restaurant plans to open in April, the public dock is available for use, we’ve finalized the design for the greenspace and should have bids for construction back soon (hopefully we can get the greenspace installed before our busy season with the expanded dock being constructed this Fall), and we’ve created 16 resident only parking spots and 14 golf cart parking spaces for your use when visiting the new public dock, the new restaurant or the marina store.

New Fire Chief – City Council unanimously accepted the recommendation from the City Administrator to appoint Craig Oliverius as our new Fire Chief. He is the Deputy Fire Chief in the Town of Mount Pleasant, and we are confident that his experience, skills and vision will lead our department to the next level. His knowledge of the region, his experience working in an accredited agency and the relationships he has built throughout his career will help strengthen our department. We look forward to introducing our new chief to you. IOP Connector – on March 4 we held the kickoff meeting with the SC Department of Transportation for the first phase of the study they will be conducting and paying for regarding the Connector. I’m hopeful we will get to a good decision through a collaborative effort. We will keep you apprised of our progress for this critical project. There are many other initiatives going on, these are just the highlights.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve! See you around our island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor IOP

843-252-5359

ppounds@iop.net