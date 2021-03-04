Spring Bites Underway Soon With Warmer Water Temps

By Geoff Bennett for The Island Eye News

As our colder months end, temperatures have been working their way higher over the last few weeks. Warmer water makes for happier fish and the spring bite will soon be well underway. The usual suspects, redfish and trout, will be our primary targets and both will be increasingly more active.

Don’t wait a couple months, grab your rods and start catching now.

Over the last few months, redfish have been doing their best to avoid hungry dolphins.

Now they will switch modes from just trying to survive and instead become predators.

Redfish remain in huge schools and the most productive fishing will be at low tide when they are concentrated. These fish will be spooky so you’ll want to be quiet and slow on your approach. Sometimes, the best option is to post up and wait for the school to swim within range of you.

If they are being skittish, these big schools of redfish will often turn their noses up at artificial lures. Instead of casting at them to no avail, we’ll fish bait on the bottom.

Toss out chunks of blue crab or cut mullet on size 3/0 circle hooks. Place your rod in the rod holder and leave the rod alone when you see the line begin to tighten. The circle hook does all the work for you and when your drag starts to sing you are in business.

The trout bite has just begun. Artificial lures will be your best bet with little natural bait in the water.

Fish these lures slowly and try to let them sink to the bottom.

These trout are sluggish as well and it pays to get the lure right in front of their nose.

Plastic lures that imitate small minnows are a good choice and the Zman 3.75-inch Streakz in smokey shad is our go to choice. Matched with a 1/8 ounce or 1/4 ounce jighead, this combination will work well throughout the year.

See you on the water! For a decade, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843324-3332, visit his website at www.charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.