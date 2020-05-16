Spreading The Love

By Meghan Hansen for The Island Eye News

Island Brands has announced the launch of its Spread the Love Relief Fund to help financially support food and beverage industry employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Island Brands, which distributes its beer throughout the Southeast, has designed an exclusive line of Spread The Love merchandise. All profits will be donated directly to a relief fund that supports servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, chefs and managers.

The entire line of products, including baseball caps and other hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts, stickers, accessories, drink ware and shoes, can be found at www.Islandcoastallager.com.

“It has been reported that the restaurant industry is going to need a $440 billion bailout to survive. We want to be part of the solution,” said Brandon Perry, co-founder of Island Brands. “We will be working closely with restaurant employees in the states where Island Coastal Lager and Island Active are sold.”

That includes communities in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

To receive support from the fund, restaurant owners or managers must apply on behalf of their employees. Island Brands hopes to raise $100,000 and currently is searching for partners to match the first $50,000 in donations so the goal can be reached as quickly as possible.

“The food and beverage industry is a very close-knit community, and they have welcomed us with open arms. Now it’s time to give back in their time of need,” said co-founder Scott Hansen.

“We all have our go-to spot and our favorite bartender or server. They have always been there for us. Now is the time to be there for them,” Director of Marketing Meghan Hansen added.