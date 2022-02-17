Spoleto To Require Vaccinations For Festival Participation

By Spoleto Festival USA for Island Eye News

Audience members will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination —including booster shots for those who are eligible—for entry to all Spoleto Festival USA performances.

Masks will be required for all indoor performances. Negative tests will not be acceptable for admission to Festival performances. A recent COVID-19 infection does not exempt the vaccine requirement. A list of FAQs can be found at spoletousa.org/covid-19-policies-and-updates.

These policies apply to all staff, artists, and volunteers, all who operate in numerous venues and interact with many people within and outside of the Festival. These policies will also apply to members of the press requesting in-person contact with Festival staff and/or artists (i.e., interviews or photo ops) and/ or festival attendance.

“Mounting a full-scale in-person performing arts festival requires prioritizing our community’s health and well-being,” said general director Mena Mark Hanna. “The future of our Festival depends on it. Vaccinations, including boosters, are the best defense against serious and fatal COVID-19 infections. Spoleto gathers artists and audience members from around the globe, and we are setting policies that allow for this gathering on such a scale. I look forward to seeing everyone at a full Festival this spring and encourage our community to get vaccinated and boosted.”