Spoleto At Home Begins This Friday!

By John Hagerty for Island Eye News

This is your all-access invitation to Spoleto at Home—17 days of virtual programming you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own living room! Starting this Friday, May 22, tune in for original concerts, best-of Bank of America Chamber Music hits, and insightful conversations with Festival artists. All programs are free; no tickets or pre-registration required.

Streaming links will be added to the Spoleto at Home schedule on the Festival’s website and shared via email following each program’s scheduled release. Please also join us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for even more Festival content and conversation.