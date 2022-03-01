Spoleto Announces A Robust 46th Season

By Spoleto Festival USA for Island Eye News

Spoleto Festival USA General Director Mena Mark Hanna announced today the programming for a robust 46th season of America’s premier performing arts festival, May 27 to June 12 in Charleston, South Carolina. This 17-day celebration of arts and culture features more than 120 events in venues throughout the city. This season marks a crucial milestone in Festival history: the first with Mena Mark Hanna as General Director. Hanna, who took the helm last fall, sees Spoleto on the precipice of a new beginning. “Charleston has seen tremendous growth and rapid change, with nearly 60,000 people relocating to the area in the last decade,” Hanna said. “I see Spoleto at a unique point to not only grow with the city, but to continue to be a steward of its cultural life, just as the Festival did in its early years.” For the first time since 2019, international artists will once again convene in Charleston, reaffirming Spoleto’s prominence in the broader arts landscape. In this way, the 2022 Festival season serves as a bridge that spans Charleston and the global community with unifying threads and intertwining themes. It also bridges the past with the present, reframing false narratives and revealing overlooked perspectives. At the centerpiece of the season is Omar, Spoleto’s world premiere opera with music by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, directed by Kaneza Schaal (May 27, 30, June 2, 5, 8, 12), and conducted by John Kennedy. Expanding the traditional opera canon and providing a platform for marginalized voices, this work is part of a watershed moment that challenges the standard practice and repertoire of opera, questioning how it has been performed and what it can mean today. With a libretto by Giddens, Omar follows the life and autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, an African Muslim scholar who, in 1807, was captured in West Africa and brought to Charleston—a main harbor of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. In sharing Omar Ibn Said’s memoir, the opera underscores a largely undiscussed truth: as many as 30 percent of enslaved Africans who arrived in the colonies and the United States were Muslim. “Within and beyond Omar,” Hanna noted. “Spoleto’s program explores migration—be it forced, exiled, or voluntary. Enslavement is a forced migration, for example. And in looking at our country’s origin points, it’s crucial to include Africa as a key genesis of the United States. That can no longer be ignored.” These themes distill throughout the program, from jazz and Americana concerts in the College of Charleston Cistern Yard to classical music, dance, and theater performances. Opening the First Citizens Bank Front Row series, for instance, Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi perform (May 28) selections from their two Grammy-nominated albums there is no Other and They’re Calling Me Home, tracing African and Arabic sounds’ influence on Western music. On May 29, Senegalese icon Youssou NDOUR—whose music embraces West African traditions as well as issues of social justice and racism— headlines the Wells Fargo Jazz series. In a new acoustic set he’s calling “Mbalax Unplugged,” NDOUR performs a mix of traditional Senegalese melodies and never-beforeheard pieces composed during the pandemic that evoke his practice as a Sufi Muslim. The transmission of cultural traditions throughout the African Diaspora is explored in a concert from jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini (May 30) as well as in choreographer Reggie Wilson’s POWER (May 28, 29). Drawing on extensive research, the production reimagines the devotional practices of Black Shaker communities and brings a new perspective to the spectrum of American Christian religion, Shouts, and the evolution of Africanist worship.

Tickets are available to the public beginning Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100. A full schedule of performances is available online, detailing works presented and artists involved.