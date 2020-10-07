By Macey Davis for The Island Eye News

The Adoration of the Magi

The Gibbes Museum of Art’s newest special exhibition, “Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World’s End,” will be on display from Oct. 9 through June 27 of next year.

This selection of paintings and prints from a major private collection of Northern Renaissance art introduces a world of intensely, and sometimes disturbingly, vivid imagery that speaks to uncertainties of the period and remains relevant today.

The exhibition is a selection of art curated by Lawrence Goedde, Ph.D., professor of art history at the University of Virginia. The collection, comprised of objects created in the Low Countries and Germany between 1440 and 1590, showcases a world of contradictions and unease – whether the subject is a troubled Virgin Mary contemplating her young son, a menacing group of malevolent figures inspired by Hieronymus Bosch or Albrecht Dürer’s famous scenes from Revelations. In the turbulent era of the Renaissance and beginning of the Reformation in Northern Europe, patrons found their hopes, desires and anxieties mirrored in these artistic images, further inspiring pious beliefs or depicting fantastic visions of good and evil.

“We are thrilled to exhibit this remarkable selection of Northern Renaissance art,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “We’re pleased to have a partner in Dr. Goedde and a local art connoisseur who has obtained these world-class pieces throughout his career as a collector. We are delighted to have the opportunity to share this outstanding private collection at the Gibbes for others to enjoy.”

The exhibition is sponsored by Charleston Magazine and David and Claudia Cohen.