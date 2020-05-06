Special Covid-19 Meeting Of Sullivan’s Island Town Council

By Andy Benke For Island Eye News

Town Council held a Special Meeting May 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM to address matters related to Emergency Ordinance 2020-05 regarding entry criteria and procedures for enforcement of take out and dine in food service.

At this time the checkpoints controlling entry to Sullivan’s Island remain in place at least through May 12, 2020. The criteria for entry previously defined in paragraph six (6) of Emergency Ordinance 2020-03 remains unchanged. Similarly, for that period of time when beach access is available, no public gatherings are allowed over three (3) people unless they are related; beach goers shall remain six (6) feet apart from each other; the beach is for exercise only; beach goers shall remain moving at all times; and chairs, blankets, and coolers are prohibited remains unchanged. Finally, the check point hours of operation and restricted hours of access between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM as defined in paragraph six (6) of Emergency Ordinance 2020-05 remains unchanged.