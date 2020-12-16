Southeastern Wildlife Expo Moves Forward With Provisional Plans For 2021 Show

By Arielle Alpino for The Island Eye News

The DockDogs competition is always among the most popular events at SEWE.

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition has announced provisional plans for its 39th annual celebration of wildlife art and the great outdoors in downtown Charleston. Tickets for the Expo, scheduled for Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, are now available online at sewe.com/tickets.

In preparation for the 2021 show, SEWE organizers are working with the city of Charleston and meeting regularly with local and state public agencies. On-site plans for the event are evolving on a daily basis as regulations continue to change, but safety remains the top priority. SEWE will modify its show for the comfort and safety of attendees, including a reduced footprint, limited attendance and a new ticket structure. While these updates and new precautions will impact the upcoming event, patrons will still experience the excitement of SEWE and celebrate the weekend with many of their favorite demonstrators, artists and exhibitors.

“Even during these times of uncertainty, there is a spirit that calls upon us to aim for an event in 2021. For nearly 40 years, SEWE has brought us together on Presidents Day weekend, and we are committed to continuing these traditions next year,” said SEWE Executive Director John Powell.

“Planning during these uncertain times has not been without its challenges, but the SEWE team is optimistic about our event’s future. As we earnestly move forward with preparations for next year, we also recognize the possibility that we may be facing different circumstances in 2021. We will continue on with our plans for February but want to assure you that public health and safety will take precedence.”

SEWE will host its event at two major exhibit sites in 2021 – Brittlebank Park and the Charleston Marriott. Brittlebank Park will present sporting guides and outfitters, DockDogs competition, canine demonstrations from herding and retrieving breeds, conservation organizations, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture tent and more. The Charleston Marriott will house the Fine Art Gallery and its artists, as well as a curated exhibit of artisans and craftsmen that embody the SEWE lifestyle.

For the first time in SEWE history, the event will implement daily attendance limits, selling 25% of its typical capacity for general admission tickets and VIP packages. A reduction and cap in attendance for 2021 will allow SEWE to follow social distancing guidelines and monitor crowds. Given the reduction in attendance and exhibit sites, and the proximity of Brittlebank Park and the Charleston Marriott, SEWE will be suspending its transportation and shuttle system in 2021.

General admission tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sold for $35 and will include access to all SEWE venues, entry to live demonstrations and entertainment and free admission for kids. Tickets are to be sold exclusively online at sewe.com. Those who use promo code SEWE2021 before Jan. 11, 2021, will receive 20% off general admission tickets.

“SEWE began in 1983 as a way to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the Charleston area and support local businesses during the off-season. It quickly became a treasured annual event and is now considered the Lowcountry’s unofficial kickoff to spring,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and a SEWE Board Member.

“For nearly 40 years, SEWE has showcased exceptional artists and educational entertainment and contributed significantly to the region’s economy. The Charleston area has faced incredible challenges this year, and we are excited to safely and responsibly host an event for our community that will support local hotels, attractions, restaurants and retailers.”

Charleston artist Mark Kelvin Horton has been named the SEWE featured artist for the 2021 event.

Known for his unique paintings of Lowcountry landscapes, Horton’s work represents the heart and soul of Southern life. He paints beyond a literal interpretation of a scene to portray nature in a way that reflects his own ideas and sensibilities, while capturing the authentic beauty and essence of the moments that inspire him. His piece, “Onward,” has been selected as the featured painting and subject of the official SEWE 2021 poster.

“SEWE is more than an outdoors celebration and wildlife art event – it is a mind-set and a stalwart for the city of Charleston and state of South Carolina,” Powell concluded.