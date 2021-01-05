South Carolina Ports Posts Record Numbers In November

By Liz Crumley for The Island Eye News

The Wando Welch Terminal. (Photo by English Purcell)

South Carolina Ports handled 207,066 20-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in November, up 12% year-over-year. SC Ports has handled more than 1 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.

SC Ports moved 114,899 pier containers – cargo boxes of any size – in November, up 10% from a year ago. SC Ports has handled 558,380 pier containers so far this fiscal year.

“SC Ports had a truly remarkable month with a record November for containers handled, as well as impressive results in our vehicles and inland ports segments,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We also recently celebrated Walmart breaking ground on its nearport, 3-million-square-foot import distribution center in Ridgeville, which will boost port volumes by 5% once it is operational.”

Vehicles remain a strong segment for SC Ports, with 20,838 vehicles handled at the Columbus Street Terminal in November, up 4.5% year-over-year. SC Ports has handled 114,519 vehicles in fiscal year 2021, up more than 15% from the same time a year ago.

SC Ports’ two railserved inland ports had a strong November, with a combined total of 14,324 rail moves. Inland Port Greer reported 11,247 rail moves in November, up 20% year-over-year, and Inland Port Dillon had a record November with 3,077 rail moves, up nearly 28% from last November.

“SC Ports is wellpositioned to handle increasing cargo volumes brought on by both the ongoing recovery and the booming Southeast market,” Newsome said.

“Our strategic infrastructure investments are coming online at the right time. We look forward to opening the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March.”

The $1 billion phase one of the Leatherman Terminal complements efforts to modernize Wando Welch Terminal and deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet. These investments will enable SC Ports to handle four 14,000-TEU vessels simultaneously in 2021, as well as a 19,000-TEU vessel.