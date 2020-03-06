South Carolina House Announcement

Provide by Joe Bustos for Island Eye News

Joe Bustos has announced that he is running for election as a Republican to the SC House Seat for District 112 which encompasses Sullivan’s Island, the Isle of Palms and a portion of Mount Pleasant. Rep. Mike Sottile announced that he would not run for re-election. Bustos has previously served on Mount Pleasant Town Council for 13 years. Joe feels his broad knowledge of municipal government will be invaluable in the SC Statehouse. He wants to use that experience to focus on education, keeping taxes low, transportation and conserving our natural resources.

Joe Bustos was born in Charleston, SC in September 1950. He was raised in Mount Pleasant and attended public schools. He graduated from General William Moultrie High School in 1968 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1970 retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry in 1995. Bustos was also a Charleston City Police officer receiving the J.P. Strom Award from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Joe has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Columbia College and a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University. Upon retirement from the US Army, Joe and Kathy, his wife of 48 years, returned to Mount Pleasant. In 2000 he was elected to the Mount Pleasant Town Council and served in that capacity until 2009. While on council he served as the chairman of the planning, fire, bids and purchases and water committees. He was also an Ex Officio member of the Mount Pleasant Waterworks and a board member of the Charleston Area Rapid Transit Authority. In 2015 Joe was reelected to the Mount Pleasant Town Council and was the chairman of the Planning and Development Committee of Council and a member of the transportation, public services and water supply committees. Presently Joe and Kathy have two businesses Bustos Travel Service and Mount Pleasant Flight Training. Joe and Kathy have two children Kelly and Brian as well as two grandsons Nathan and William. He is also a member of VFW Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms and the Washington Light Infantry in Charleston. Joe and Kathy attend Stella Maris Catholic Church on Sullivans Island.