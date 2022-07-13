South Carolina Department Of Transportation To Provide Options For Restriping Isle Of Palms Connector

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Members of the Isle of Palms City Council Public Safety Committee will soon review alternatives for restriping the IOP Connector bridge. Eventually, the Committee will present three options for the community at large to consider.

Public Safety Chair Jan Anderson reported at the Council’s June 28 meeting that the South Carolina Department of Transportation is nearing completion of Phase 1 of its study of the bridge and will provide the Committee with eight options. The Committee, which also includes Rusty Streetman and Blair Hahn, will choose three alternatives “for community review,” Anderson said, adding that she hopes to have a final plan by the fall.

Without input from the city, SCDOT restriped the bridge in March 2021, adding bike and pedestrian lanes on each side and reduced the center emergency lane from 10 feet to 4 feet, drawing the ire of several Council members and a large number of IOP residents as well.

Phase 2 of SCDOT’s study, now in its preliminary stages, will address traffic congestion on the Connector and the roads that feed into it, including Highway 17, Palm Boulevard, Rifle Range Road and Hungryneck Boulevard, along with the island’s hurricane evacuation plan.

In a related matter, a divided Council narrowly approved a motion to hire an attorney to review the constitutionality of two related issues: the restriping of the Connector and S. 40, legislation signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster in May 2021 that permits municipalities to charge for parking on state roads, but only with approval from the Department of Transportation. Sponsored by State Sen. Larry Grooms, the bill was heralded by the Charleston Beach Foundation, a group that was formed after IOP denied non-residents access to the island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion to hire an attorney, considered after the Council emerged from executive session, was supported by Mayor Phillip Pounds, Anderson, Streetman, Kevin Popson and Jimmy Ward, while Hahn, Scott Pierce, Katie Miars and John Bogosian voted no.

Hahn later explained that he voted against the measure not because he doesn’t favor challenging the constitutionality of S. 40 and the restriping of the bridge, but because he “did not like the lawyer Brent found.”

IOP City Attorney Brent Halversen asked the Council to hire Miller Shealy, a professor at the Charleston School of Law. Shealy also has served in a solicitor’s office, in the office of the Attorney General of South Carolina and in the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I very much am in favor of giving Council what they need to understand the gravity of the situation,” Hahn added. “All of us want to hire a lawyer. This was about which lawyer to hire.”

In other action on June 28, the Council passed first reading of an ordinance that would put a referendum on the November ballot, asking residents if they would like to reduce the size of the Council from nine to seven members. There were three no votes, from Anderson, Ward and Popson. Ward said he would prefer to have the referendum originate from the voters rather than from the Council.

The Council also voted to extend the temporary suspension of enforcement of the plastic ban for businesses that have been impacted by supply chain issues. No business will be able to provide its customers with single use plastic bags at the point of sale. Ward, Miars and Pierce voted no.