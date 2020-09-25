South Carolina Department Of Transportation Rejects Isle Of Palms Parking Reduction

By Zach Giroux for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palm Council’s plan to permanently eliminate a strip of public parking didn’t sit well with many citizens and nonresidents who frequent the beach. As it turned out, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, which owns the road, wasn’t all that happy with the Council’s decision either.

The morning after Tuesday’s 7-1 vote in favor of eliminating parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th avenues, city officials received what amounted to a rejection letter from Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, indicating that SCDOT has found no evidence to suggest that public safety concerns on Palm Boulevard would warrant the removal of approximately 200 beach parking spots. Hall went on to note that SCDOT has afforded “wide discretion” to the city with parking in the past but that this measure is a “different matter.”

Hall affirmed that the public has the right to park on the taxpayer-maintained road and said that local governing bodies don’t have the authority to keep them from doing so. She clarified the difference between charging reasonable fees and trying to reduce the number of parking spots.

The city has not formally responded to Hall’s rebuke, but Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll has been vocal on behalf of the Council’s position, a near-unanimous consensus. Council Member John Moye voted against the measure and Public Safety Committee Chair Ryan Buckhannon was not at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Controlled parking is nothing new, but due to the unbridled growth across the tri-counties, steps have to be taken,” Carroll said. “Our three public beaches cannot handle this growth. We are not getting any bigger.”

Carroll said his biggest concern, aside from overcrowding, which he noted has been an issue since 2008, is the safety of pedestrians crossing Palm Boulevard. He added that parking on both sides of the road might keep emergency vehicles from being able to respond to calls efficiently due to traffic congestion.

“We all want people to have access to the beaches, but everyone can’t come at one time,” Carroll said. “We all need to work together positively in finding solutions, as opposed to thinking the beach communities are trying to block beach access.”

Carroll noted that the next Public Safety Committee meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, will address the need for more pedestrian crossings to help ensure safety.

Until Oct. 13, unless the measure is amended or rescinded, parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th will remain off limits due to the city’s COVID-19-related emergency ordinance.