South Carolina Beach Advocates To Meet At Kiawah Island Golf Resort

By Nicole Elko for Island Eye News

The South Carolina Beach Advocates is the state’s only organization whose singular mission is to advocate for South Carolina beach preservation. The board of directors is comprised of the mayors and administrators of the state’s beach communities. The Advocates are holding their annual meeting Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2022 at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Gov. Henry McMaster will be giving the Wednesday morning keynote address at this in-person meeting. Additional guest speakers include Director Duane Parrish (PRT) and Ben Duncan (Chief Resilience Officer), in addition to many State Senators and Representatives, as well as U.S. Representative Nancy Mace and BG Jason Kelly (USACE South Atlantic Division).

New this year, will be an amazing field trip to Capt. Sams Inlet and Kiawah Spit on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting provides an opportunity for decision makers at the local, state, and federal levels to come together in support of South Carolina beach preservation. The meeting is open to non-members. Registration is available at scbeaches.org. “Beaches drive South Carolina’s coastal economy, while simultaneously providing critical habitat, storm protection, and flood buffers to coastal communities,” said Nicole Elko, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Advocates.

“Our organization encourages decision makers to support and preserve our state’s healthy, beautiful beaches.”