By Macey Davis for The Island Eye News

The Hike, by Katherine Dunlap (Artwork courtesy of The Gibbes Museum of Art).

The Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston is hosting a new exhibit, “Nature: Source and Resource,” in the Ruth and Bill Baker Art Sales Gallery.

Through Nov. 29, the gallery will feature works by past visiting artists Katherine Dunlap and Antwon Ford, both of whom participated in the museum’s residency program from Aug. 31 through Sept. 27.

Dunlap is sensitive to the ways in which our natural environment shapes the first-person experience. She is not only interested in the physical and aesthetic details of our surroundings but our emotional response as well. Whether it be an idealized memory associated with a specific location or an instinctive reaction to a natural space, her work seeks to marry the physical and emotional forms of her environment.

Ford began learning the art of sweetgrass basketry at the age of 4 by watching his grandmother in her kitchen in Mount Pleasant. At 7 years old, he sold his first basket to a family member for $5 and was hooked. While experimenting with grasses, Ford used mathematics and science to create sculptures with traditional materials. In 2009, he began his “GrassinMotion” project, striving to produce sweetgrass objects that exemplified the space-time continuum of the fourth dimension. The patterns and configurations of Ford’s work are greatly influenced by Gestalt psychology, spatial dimensions and shadow resulting from direct light.

The Gibbes’ Visiting Artist Series features the work of local and regional artists and promotes creativity, encourages freedom of thought and connects artists with a broader audience. Artists who live in South Carolina can apply for a four-to-six-week session. Annually, the program features six to eight contemporary artists whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South.