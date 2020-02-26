By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Dave Randall is a cynical attorney, his world tinted by skepticism and his mundane life mired in a constant state of mental and physical exhaustion brought on by his long and tedious workdays. Randall is not a real person; instead, he’s the product of the fertile mind of Daniel Maunz, a Sullivan’s Island resident who, not coincidentally, once shared some of these same traits with the protagonist of his first novel.

Maunz, whose book, “Questions of Perspective,” “is sort of autobiographical,” moved with his wife and son to the Lowcountry in January of this year, after spending most of his life in the New York City area. He put in a decade as a litigator, “doing the billable hours thing,” spending 10 hours or more a day in his office and working on weekends as well. His life took a turn for the better in August 2015, when he was hired by AIG.

“I finally had the energy to start writing,” he said, pointing out that he had written in the past, “but just for fun.”

Working a few hours a night, he completed “Questions of Perspective” in 2019 and started looking for a publisher. Black Rose Writing, a Texas-based independent publishing house, was interested. On May 14, the book will be available at Amazon and on BarnesandNoble.com.

Maunz, who still works remotely for AIG, intends to continue his writing career, in part because he’s “always enjoyed not being tethered to reality.” He is currently working with a friend on a screenplay, and he already is laying the

groundwork for two additional novels.

Here’s a brief look at what “Questions of Perspective” is all about: “No one knew it at the time, but April 19, 2011, was the most important day in the history of the world. …

After his only friend and colleague, John Manta, disappears without a word, Dave Randall further entrenches himself in the humdrum life of an unenthusiastic lawyer. But once he begins to understand what happened, he embarks on a journey to uncover the deeper meanings and implications of John’s fate.”

With the opportunity to work remotely and move just about anywhere they wanted, why did the Maunz family choose Sullivan’s Island?

Maunz said he and his wife had visited Charleston frequently, and he cited the Island’s proximity to the Holy City and to the ocean as reasons to make their new home along the Carolina coast. There might have been one other factor, however. Maunz’ favorite author is the late Pat Conroy. He even gave his son the same name as the Lowcountry literary icon.

“My mother-in-law is Patricia, so we sort of named him after her and Pat Conroy as well,” he explained – sort of.

With his initial foray into the world of literature completed and additional books already beyond the planning stages, Maunz hesitated only slightly before delving into the question about the most difficult aspect of writing a novel.

“The hardest thing about your first novel is getting people to read it,” he concluded.