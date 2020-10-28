Social Security Payments Set To Rise In January

By Tony D. Williams for The Island Eye News

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase by 1.3% in 2021.

The 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries will begin in January 2021. Increased payments to more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries will start on Dec. 31, 2020. Some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. For example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $142,800 from $137,700.

Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. Most people will be able to view their COLA notice online through their personal My Security account.

People may create or access their My Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/ myaccount.

Information about Medicare changes for 2021 eventually will be available at medicare.gov.

Social Security will not be able to compute the new benefit amount for Social Security beneficiaries receiving Medicare until after the Medicare premium amounts for 2021 are announced. Final 2021 benefit amounts will be communicated to beneficiaries in December through the mailed COLA notice and Social Security’s message center.