Snow Doesn’t Slow Charlie Post Classic

Although it was below 35 degrees and snowing, this didn’t stop the Charleston Running Club from putting on this signature event, the Charlie Post Classic 5K and 15K. Hundreds of runners, from 8 to 80 years old, came out on Saturday, Jan. 29 to run the 38th annual event. This race honors Dr. Charlie Post, a team physician at the College of Charleston. When asked about Post, a volunteer stated, “He was a friend, a local, and a well known Charleston runner. His memory lives on through this race.” Each year, the Charlie Post Classic funds an annual scholarship in Post’s memory. This year’s scholarship recipient is Kristen Cherry. Kristen is a senior cross country runner at the College of Charleston majoring in biology. The race hasn’t been put on since 2020 due to COVID. Luckily, the race got approved this year but planning couldn’t start until six week before.

Although they faced obstacles like changing courses, scrambling for sponsors, and weather conditions, the race was still a success. “Sullivan’s is a tight knit community, people always want to help,” Amy Scott, Secretary of The Running Club stated. Not only does the Charlie Post Classic support scholarships, but also brings people from all walks of life together, “We want to be a race for everybody. It’s about the presence, not the pace,” Amy says. For the second year, The Ulman Foundation brought their team, Cancer, to 5K. This special program provides a community for cancer survivors, and helps them to train and run in races, “Crossing that finish line showed me what I could go through, and still achieve” said one survivor. Regardless of age, treatment status, or physical ability, survivor participants can run, or walk alongside coaches with the ultimate goal of completing the 5K, “I trained for the race two years ago, but couldn’t run because I had to undergo three surgeries. So to finally run this race gave me a new appreciation for myself and this team” stated another survivor.

5K RESULTS

Male Overall

1. Matt Shock (39) 15:54.53 Boone, NC

2. Ross Jordan (26) 16:33.90 Mt Pleasant, SC

3. Mike Yelverton (30) 17:08.29 New York, NY

Female Overall

1. Kerry Robinson (62) 21:07.04 Meggett, SC

2. Paige Pottle (19) 21:40:58 – Greenville, NC

3. Anne Wulf (21) 22:00.25 – Mt Pleasant, SC

15K RESULTS

Male Overall

1. Brett Morley (29) 48:29.54 Taylors, SC

2. Alec Sheerer (24) 49:43.53 Huntersville, NC

3. Michael Wegner (25) 50:07.01 – Hanahan, SC

Female Overall

1. Rives O’Connell (44) 57:39.21 Folly Beach SC

2. Michelle Ziegler (40) TIME – Boone, NC

3. Shannon Bain (37) 59:19.76 N Charleston, SC

For complete race results of all age categories, visit charliepostclassic.com/.