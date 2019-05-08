SiP Magazine Celebrates 5 Years

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

SiP Magazine, the sister publication of Island Eye News, launched its 5th-anniversary issue this month. A party at The Boathouse restaurant on Isle of Palms marked the occasion, and the magazine will be landing in the mailboxes of island residents and property owners in the coming weeks.

The first magazine of its kind, SiP combines high-quality journalism with stunning imagery from local writers and photographers to capture the spirit of Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Dewees.

Published by Lucky Dog Publishing, owners of Island Eye News and Island Connection newspapers, the annual magazine offers a unique insight into these island communities, serving up feature stories and articles on local people, events, and history.

The 2019 issue features stories on two men who have embraced life on the water, from Waring Hills’ lifetime as a shrimp boat captain on Sullivan’s to Pat Ilderton’s journey to restore an historic 1957 yawl to sail on the proverbial seven seas. It also delves into some of Sullivan’s darker history, as Battery Gadsden Cultural Center collaborates with Charleston Pure Theater Company for a dramatic retelling of the story of Seminole warrior Osceola and his wife Morning Dew, which ended tragically on Sullivan’s. A deep dive into the rebirth of Sullivan’s Island Elementary as a coastal environmental magnet – which is also celebrating its 5th anniversary – explores just what makes the islands’ only elementary school so unique.

Over on Isle of Palms, Mike Sottile discusses his family’s 120-year history on the island, from building the first home on Long Island to running the town as city leaders, and longtime Wild Dunes’ employees Pearl Mazyack’s tells tales from her three decades marshaling access to the community. The magazine also highlights a grassroots community effort to solve the problem of trash on IOP beaches, spearheaded by SiP contributor Susan Hill Smith and Katrina Limbach, owner of Isle of Palms Beach Chair Company.

Other articles reveal the many and varied stories of the fascinating people who populate these barrier islands: From Jerry and Susie Callahan’s stealth startup Heatworks on Sullivan’s to IOP artist William Austin Norvell’s extraordinary glass and metalwork creations. A new section in the magazine, Island Life A to Z, offers up an incomplete guide to some of the best things to do and see on these barrier islands.

SiP magazine is free and mailed to all residents on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s, and Dewees islands. All property owners receive a copy and the magazine is mailed to 40 states and 5 countries. Pick up a copy at locations across the islands, stop by the Lucky Dog Publishing offices at 2205 Middle Street, or call 843.886.6397. Read it online at SiPMagazinesc.com. For questions or advertising contact Lynn Pierotti at lynn@luckydognews.com.