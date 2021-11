Staff Report for Island Eye News

A spooktacular celebration unraveled last weekend with Isle of Palms’ annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade & Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 30. The festivity included a drive-thru haunted house, inflatables, food vendors and trick-or-treat bags for all ages. The parade lined up on 27th Avenue at 3:30 p.m. and kicked off its procession a half-hour later.

Prizes were awarded to the top three best decorated carts.