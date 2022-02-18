By Battery Gadsden Cultural Center for The Island Eye News

Artist Janie Ball and Annabel Lee in the home studio.

Sullivan’s Island has a long history of inspiring writers and artists, and exceptional creativity in the arts continues today. Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is delighted to invite you to attend a singular event, “Meet the Artists: Showcasing Sullivan’s Island Painters,” that will introduce you to the outstanding work of current artists who are painters and live on Sullivan’s Island or have close island ties. Please plan to attend this unique Sullivan’s Island art event on Friday, March 4, from 6-8 p.m., inside Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. This event is free and open to the public. Masks will be available and encouraged. Each of twelve artists will be present to exhibit a painting that illustrates their work and to chat about their approach to painting with those who attend – art lovers, fellow artists and the simply curious. Light refreshments will be served. Although this event is limited to artists who are painters, we hope to hold future events that will showcase other Island artists and their arts: photography, pottery, crafts and more.

For more info, visit batterygadsden.com or call 843-906-0091.