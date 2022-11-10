Shagging Returns On Isle Of Palms

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Oct. 16, the IOP Exchange Club and East Cooper Shag Club brought “Shagging” to the Island. Twenty people took shag lessons from Kae Childs, a very well known Shag instructor for decades. Then the dancers took their new found skills and joined 70 members of the East Cooper Shag Club to the dance floor for three hours. DJ Jean Hodges provided the shag music for all to enjoy. The partnership between the IOP Exchange Club and the East Cooper Shag Club will continue on Feb. 19, 2023 similar shag lessons and a dance will be held at the Exchange Club.

Also, “Shaggers” and “Music Lovers” are looking excitedly to Jan. 29, 2023 to hear and dance to the music by “The Band of OZ” at the Citadel Beach Club, hosted by the IOP Exchange Club and their IOPCC. More info coming soon.