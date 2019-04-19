By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Nothing says summer like listening to live music and dancing the night away. Starting in April, Charleston County Parks is offering its popular Shaggin’ on the Cooper series. On April 27, the Mount Pleasant Pier will come alive with the sounds of beach music when the Shaggin’ on the Cooper series kicks off with Charleston-based The Hot Pepper Band.

As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier (see schedule below). All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge.

Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. Gates open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Beverages are available for purchase on site and food is available for sale at the Mount Pleasant Pier’s River Watch Café. Coolers are not allowed. Guests are allowed to bring their own chair. To purchase advance tickets or for more information on these events, call 843.795.4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com